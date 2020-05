Even though he retained the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn has not appeared on SmackDown in the last several weeks.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Zayn was originally scheduled to appear on last week’s show but decided to stay home:

“The reason Zayn wasn’t on Smackdown this past week with Nakamura & Cesaro is that he made the choice not to come which everyone was told they had that option to do.”