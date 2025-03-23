Backstage News On Sami Zayn’s WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

The unexplained absence of Sami Zayn from WWE television in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41 has sparked widespread speculation among fans, especially following his emotional defeat to Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at the Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

Since that match, Zayn has been noticeably absent from WWE programming, leading many to wonder if an injury, storyline shift, or personal matter was behind his disappearance. Now, a new report from Fightful Select has shed light on the situation.

According to the report, Zayn personally requested time off, which explains his absence from recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown. The decision was not storyline-related, nor due to disciplinary or creative reasons—it was simply a case of the former Intercontinental Champion stepping away by choice.

While the reason for his time off has now been clarified, WWE has yet to announce a return date, and there is currently no official timeline for when Zayn will reappear on TV. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, fans remain hopeful for a surprise return, but as of now, Zayn’s future involvement remains up in the air.