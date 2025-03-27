Backstage News On Saraya’s Departure From AEW

Following her official announcement that she has mutually and amicably parted ways with AEW, new details have emerged regarding Saraya’s exit from the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the news of her departure came as a surprise to many within AEW, as only a select few people were made aware ahead of time. The outlet confirmed that Saraya is now a free agent, with her management team stating she has no remaining contractual obligations to AEW and that the separation occurred on excellent terms.

“Saraya’s services have been fulfilled, and she is parting on excellent terms,” the report noted.

Interestingly, as of this writing, Saraya is still listed on AEW’s official roster page, though that is likely to change in the coming days.

Her exit marks the end of a two-year run with AEW, during which she made a memorable return to in-ring competition after years of forced retirement. The move now opens the door to potential opportunities elsewhere, including a possible return to WWE—which Saraya recently said she would be open to if the opportunity felt right.

With her contract officially up and no non-compete, Saraya’s next move will be closely watched by fans and insiders alike.