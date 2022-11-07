Backstage News on Sasha Banks and Naomi Being Featured in WWE Crown Jewel Intro

Sasha Banks and Naomi were reintroduced in the “Then. Now. Forever” intro video, which aired prior to WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

The introduction video caused Banks and Naomi to become a trending topic on social media, with fans believing it was a sign that they were returning to WWE. According to Fightful Select, a WWE source stated that production “just attached the wrong open to the start of the show.”

In addition, a WWE representative stated that there is “no news to report” on the Banks and Naomi front regarding the intro video.

It’s worth noting that the intro for the Crown Jewel Kickoff featured Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey rather than Banks and Naomi.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since mid-May, when they walked out of a RAW taping while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.