Backstage News on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to return to the WWE. Dave Meltzer stated during his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Sasha Banks and Naomi reached a deal over a week ago and that they can return at any time.

Meltzer said the following:

“Last week, which is the last I checked, the contract hadn’t been signed but they were all expecting that it was happening. They were all on the same page. I was basically told it’s as good as done but they haven’t signed so it could fall through. They may have already signed by now but a week ago, [I was told] they’re back. It could be tomorrow, it could be in a couple of weeks. It’s whatever day they want. They are probably pacing things. You don’t want to show all your cards in week 1 (after Triple H taking over). You want to have something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks. An agreement in principle was reached over a week ago.”

WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown that a tournament would be held to select new Women’s Tag Team Champions. It is believed that Banks and Naomi will take part in some capacity. It’s expected that they will be involved in a feud with whoever wins the Women’s Tag Team Championship if they are not competing in the tournament.

In addition to the return of Banks and Naomi, Triple H is also considering bringing back a few other stars, and some of the current roster members are expected to be repackaged. The possibility of repackaging T-Bar was mentioned on Sunday by PWInsider. It is anticipated that Tommaso Ciampa will be freed from The Miz and that his persona will begin to return to that of NXT.

