Backstage News On Satnam Singh’s Debut With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, 7-foot-3 Satnam Singh made his debut with AEW during the April 13th 2022 edition of Dynamite when he attacked Samoa Joe and aligned with Jay Lethal/Sonjay Dutt.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Singh’s debut was designed to help build the AEW brand in India. It’s also believed that the recent WarnerMedia/Discovery merger played a role in the decision to utilize Singh. Meltzer noted the following:

“AEW has been on television on the Discovery-owned channel Eurosport India, a deal Tony Khan made based on the impending merger. As part of the first week after the Discovery merger, Tony Khan wanted to shoot an angle that would be a breakthrough in that market using someone of some renown in that country as the only Indian-born player ever drafted by the NBA, when Singh was a second round draft choice of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, even though he never played college basketball or pro basketball overseas.”

Meltzer added that Singh will be managed by Dutt and both of them will be used to promote AEW on Eurosport India in that market.