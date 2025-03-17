Backstage News On Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status

AEW’s deep roster means that not every talent gets regular TV time, and Scorpio Sky is one of those currently waiting for an opportunity.

Sky, a former two-time AEW TNT Champion, also made history as one half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Frankie Kazarian in SCU (SoCal Uncensored) with Christopher Daniels. Later, he aligned with Ethan Page as “Men of the Year” under Dan Lambert’s management.

Despite his past success, Sky has made only a handful of appearances since 2023. His last AEW/ROH match was in September 2023, though he has competed on the independent scene, including at House of Lucha’s Nothing 2 Lose event.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, when asked about Sky’s status, he confirmed: “Not injured, just waiting to be used.”