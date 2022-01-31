Backstage News On Seth Rollins Being Booked For The Men’s Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, a lot went down behind the scenes during the Royal Rumble event this week. There were several changes throughout the day to get the end result that everyone saw in St. Louis.

We’ve reported that there is a considerable amount of heat on Shane McMahon. Shane was reportedly the producer and lead writer for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also made a lot of changes and wanted to book the match around himself.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed that, at one point, Seth Rollins was booked for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, according to Ringsidenews. This would have been after he took all those chair shots from Roman Reigns in the opening match.

The WWE source said, “the Rumble kept changing all day because people kept going to Vince complaining. At one point, Shane had Seth in there.” It was noted that this “made no sense,” because Brock Lesnar was scheduled for the match.

Talent were reportedly informed “early in the day” that Brock Lesnar would be a surprise entrant to win the match. If the Men’s Royal Rumble match seemed a bit disjointed this year then this might explain things, because the struggle was real with that one.

