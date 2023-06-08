Backstage News On Seth Rollins Returning To WWE NXT

WWE has used main roster stars in NXT to work with the younger stars over the last year.

NXT has attracted wrestlers such as AJ Styles, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, R-Truth, and others. Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin appeared on NXT last week.

Seth Rollins is the latest star to do so, as former NXT Champion Bron Breakker challenged Rollins, the inaugural NXT Champion, to return to the brand this past Tuesday on NXT for a match.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE President Nick Khan mentioned during one of his public talks a few weeks ago that this is part of an ongoing strategy to make NXT a third brand rather than a developmental system.

“Actually it is, yeah. I mean the deal is, that this is a Nick Khan thing you know bring…like they had Dana Brooke, which is no big deal but still. Corbin, bring more main roster stars to NXT every week, boost the ratings and try to boost the price for a renewal from USA Network because the ratings are higher. So that’s the strategy that they’re going with. That’s why you’re going to be seeing more main roster stars and he said it a couple of weeks ago that the plan is to put more main roster stars on NXT and make it a third brand and not a developmental brand. Which is funny because [Paul “Triple H” Leveque wanted to be a third brand and they nixed him and made it a developmental brand. But that’s not a surprise. Things like they say in WWE, if there’s a new rule and it’s stupid, don’t worry because it’s all going to change. If there’s a new thing that’s good, don’t worry because it’s all going to change anyway and that’s just the nature of the beast there,” Meltzer stated.

