Backstage News on Several AEW Stars Being Unable to Appear on This Week’s Dynamite

AEW and WWE are both dealing with talent who are unable to work due to visa issues. Due to this, Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW, as have several NXT stars from the UK.

Some stars are returning or have already returned, such as Ilja Dragunov, who appeared on Tuesday’s NXT.

For AEW, Bandido and the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) are available right now.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that these three stars missed this week’s Dynamite due to visa issues.

“A lot of people brought up what happened with Pentagon, Fenix, and Bandido. There’s visa issues, and it’s all through wrestling right now. WWE’s finally cleared it up, they had (Ilja) Dragunov back and (Meiko) Satomura’s coming back. So many of these people have had issues coming in. Here you are in El Paso, Texas, and Bandido, Fenix, and Pentagon would have been over like crazy on this show, and they were not even on the show. I mean on the card. They weren’t on Dark ‘Elevation.’ I knew they weren’t going to be on Dynamite, but they weren’t on Rampage either, and they probably would have been the most over guys on the entire show. I would think, I think Pentagon would have been the most over guy on the show, had he been available for the show.”