Backstage News On Several AEW Stars Clearing The Air With Each Other

F4WOnline.com reports that top AEW Stars The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page) as well as AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) cleared the air with each other a little while back and are now on good terms after it was known that the two sides had some disagreements and differences.

It was also mentioned that when AEW President Tony Khan suggested that the Young Bucks challenge FTR for their AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In London inside Wembley Stadium both teams said yes right away.

The report did not state the exact issues the Young Bucks and FTR agreed to put behind them, but some of it dates back to the rivalry between the two teams as well as the brawl Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson had with CM Punk since FTR is so close with the former 2-time AEW World Champion.