Backstage News On Several People In WWE Pushing For Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is said to have supporters within WWE.

PWMania.com has reported how Grimes has been rumored for a main roster call-up for a while, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that by the time Grimes won his SmackDown dark match over Ashante “Thee” Adonis on February 24, WWE already had plans for the call-up.

Grimes had previously impressed WWE executives when he defeated Akira Tozawa on the October 25, 2022 episode of WWE Main Event. It was noted that WWE higher-ups, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, were said to have been fans of Grimes’ work, and they saw potential in him on the main roster. Previous reports have said Triple H has been high on Grimes for some time, going back to mid-way through his NXT run.

In addition to WWE higher-ups, Grimes’ has also received praise for his work from several WWE agents and producers, including some who have worked with him in the past. One longtime WWE employee sees Grimes as a “slam dunk” in that he can work any number of styles.

Grimes was called up to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. He made his in-ring debut on May 12 by squashing Baron Corbin in just a few seconds. Grimes will face Corbin in singles action on next Friday’s taped SmackDown (spoilers here).