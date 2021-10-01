Backstage News On Shane McMahon’s Relationship With Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shane McMahon is said to still be under a WWE talent contract even though he hasn’t been active with the company in recent months.

With fans wondering about Shane’s relationship with his father Vince McMahon, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reached out to a WWE source and was given a clarification:

“I know that fans want to think that there is this friction between Shane and Vince but their relationship is great. When Shane returned in 2016 it was agreed by everyone that he would only work as a talent. That is what Shane wanted. Shane has other business interests. It was never a secret that he wasn’t involved in the business side of WWE.”

Among Shane’s other business interests includes him being the Executive Chairman of the company Ideanomics.