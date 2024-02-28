Backstage News On Shawn Spears’ WWE Return

Shawn Spears has returned to WWE under the NXT banner.

The former AEW star returned to WWE on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, following weeks of speculation about the man behind the “Three Faces” vignette. He wound up attacking Ridge Holland with a chair.

Spears had been with WWE off and on for years, signing a developmental deal in 2006 and briefly working on WWE’s ECW brand in 2008 and 2009. He left in 2019 and went to AEW before finishing with the company last year.

According to Fightul’s Corey Brennan, he will compete under the name Spears rather than Tye Dillinger. Few people were aware of the surprise return, which one star described as a “complete shock.”

The report stated, “As of 8 pm EST, Spears was not listed on internal documents, nor was anyone else listed for Ridge Holland’s promo outside of someone listed at “quote man.”

Shawn Michaels took over Spears’ role in rehearsals with Holland earlier in the day, according to one source, and Spears was signed to a deal before the first ‘Three Faces’ vignettes aired.

He was hidden backstage before his return.

Spears was warmly welcomed backstage upon his return.