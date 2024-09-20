Backstage News On Sheamus’ New WWE Contract

Sheamus has returned to delivering incredible matches after a brief period of uncertainty regarding his in-ring career.

Sheamus faced a shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines for the majority of late 2023 and early 2024. On the August 18th episode of SmackDown, he faced defeat against Edge. During his time off, reports surfaced indicating that Sheamus was managing an injury.

He made his comeback in April on Raw. Sheamus has shared that he came close to retirement before making his comeback, all due to the discomfort in his neck. He persevered through the pain and received medical clearance.

This week, it was announced that he has officially signed a new deal with WWE. The Pat McAfee Show unveiled the news. Unfortunately, additional details were not provided.

According to the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed that Sheamus has inked a new five-year contract.

It was noted that “WWE had started working on at least 15 new deals for talent whose contracts would be up over the next several months.”