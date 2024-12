– Jason Baker, a makeup artist and WWE contributor who previously worked with the late Bray Wyatt, was involved in Shinsuke Nakamura’s new presentation, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Baker created Nakamura’s mask and helmet.

– WWE announced that Sheamus cracked a rib during his Survivor Series encounter against Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kasier. Meltzer stated that the injuries could be legitimate, but nothing had been confirmed.