Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Return On SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE television with an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Nakamura has not worked a television match since April 22nd, when he defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw. Since then, he has worked dark and home show matches. He last worked the European tour in late August, prior to Bash’s appearance in Berlin. WWE apparently had no creative plans for him on television and did not use him. As a result, he was simply denied access to television.

On the show, LA Knight successfully defended his WWE United States Championship against Humberto. After the match, Nakamura attacked Knight from behind.

Fightful Select reports. Nakamura’s comeback had been anticipated for several weeks. It was also stated that he was not listed on internal rundowns but was on the script.

It’s unclear when Nakamura will battle Knight for the US Championship.