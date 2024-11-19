Backstage News On “Speedball” Mike Bailey Heading To AEW

This year’s AEW Continental Classic will begin with an episode of AEW Dynamite on November 27, 2024, and end with the Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 28, 2024. The tournament will feature a well-known participant.

The bouts last twenty minutes. Kazuchika Okada received automatic entry for the competition because he won it last year and is the Continental Champion.

According to PWInsider.com, AEW officials believe “Speedball” Mike Bailey will make his professional wrestling debut at the Continental Classic. Bailey’s contract expired on November 1, and Fightful Select believes he will join AEW.

He attended an AEW show earlier this year to visit friends. As of this writing, it is uncertain when he will make his AEW debut.