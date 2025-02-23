Backstage News On “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s AEW Contract Status

As reported by PWMania.com, a video vignette featuring former TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey aired during Saturday night’s post-AEW Grand Slam Australia episode of Collision, confirming his imminent arrival at the company.

According to Fightful Select, Bailey signed a multi-year deal with AEW at the start of the year but has yet to debut due to visa issues. Bailey’s U.S. visa is under review, and he is expected to make his AEW debut soon.

Bailey ended his run with TNA Wrestling in October, although his contract extended until the end of the year, which prevented him from working elsewhere until January 1. An agent mentioned that there was interest in Bailey from both AEW and WWE.