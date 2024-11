PWInsider.com reports that Stephanie McMahon currently does not hold any active role with WWE despite the former WWE Co-President being spotted at several major events this year, including SummerSlam and WrestleMania 40.

McMahon has also been seen at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, though it remains unclear if her appearance suggests she is preparing to return to a formal position in the company or if she is only there to visit friends and colleagues.