Backstage News On Stephanie Vaquer Defeating Giulia At WWE Roadblock

This past Tuesday at WWE NXT Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia in the main event to become a double champion, capturing both the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, this title change was not part of WWE’s original long-term creative direction but rather a last-minute pivot due to Giulia needing time off.

“So Giulia, there are two things going on. There is some ‘minor’, I was told, visa issue. And there’s also an injury, which is listed internally as ‘undisclosed.’ I don’t know what it is, but she sure didn’t work like she was hurt.”

Alvarez added that Giulia will be away for a while, though the nature of her undisclosed injury remains unclear.

With Vaquer now holding both titles, WWE will likely move forward with new plans for the NXT women’s division until Giulia returns. More updates on Giulia’s status will be provided as they become available.