Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.

Although Austin declined the Lesnar and Reigns matches, he could have chosen his opponent if he wanted to wrestle someone else. Austin may still appear at WrestleMania 39 for an angle, but the last word was that he turned down the opportunity to wrestle a match.

WWE reportedly offered Austin the Lesnar match a few months ago, followed by the Reigns match more recently, but the Reigns offer came with a significant pay increase.