Backstage News On Swerve Strickland Signing A New Deal With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Swerve Strickland signed a new deal with AEW at All In in London, England this past weekend.

Strickland initially signed a three-year deal with the company in March of 2022 that was set to expire in March of 2025, however he had already outperformed the deal by the time his championship reign started and it would lead to negotiations between himself and the company while he was still champion.

According to Fightful Select, Swerve’s new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling is considered one of the biggest deals in company history, which will keep him in AEW until at least 2028.

Sources in AEW have said that they were incredibly happy with Strickland’s work in and out of the ring and he is expected to still be booked as a top star in the company going forward.