Backstage News On Tanga Loa’s WWE Signing Being Kept Under Wraps

This past Saturday’s WWE Backlash France PLE saw The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and “MFT” Tama Tonga take on Kevin Owens and “The Viper” Randy Orton in a Street Fight after all four men began to brawl before the match officially got underway. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then changed the match and he made it into a Street Fight.

The match ended with Sikoa and Tonga getting the win over Owens and Orton after Tanga Loa debuted and cost the babyfaces the match by pulling out the referee when Owens was about to pin Tonga following a brainbuster off the top rope on four chairs. Sikoa then hit Owens with a Spinning Solo on the chairs, then followed it up with the Samoan Spike for the win.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa signed with WWE simultaneously, but the company has kept Tanga’s signing under wraps and WWE also kept Tanga off of television until last Saturday’s PLE. It was also noted that Tanga’s deal with NJPW will actually be up soon and they never gave him a farewell, but this deal was decided months ago and WWE never announces this sort of thing.

Loa previously worked for the WWE from 2009-2014 under the Camacho name where he was mostly used as a low level star. He had a run with Hunico as a tag team.