Backstage News On Tasha Steelz’ Impact Wrestling Status, Hernandez – Trey Updates

Tasha Steelz will be a regular on Impact Wrestling going forward, according to a report from Pwinsider. Steelz made her Impact debut this week, as she faced off against Kylie Rae.

As seen during Tuesday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Hernandez and Trey advanced to the semifinals of the Impact World Title #1 Contender’s Tournament.

Trey will face the winner of Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin, while Hernandez face the winner of Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino.