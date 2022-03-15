Backstage News On The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame (Possible Spoilers)

The Steiner Family is reportedly scheduled to be in Dallas for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

As we’ve noted, The Steiner Brothers, Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, are rumored for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. It was reported earlier this week that if Scott isn’t interested in being inducted, as he’s indicated in the past, then WWE would just induct Rick, but they want the brothers to go in as a tag team.

In an update, PWInsider confirms that WWE officials are considering The Steiners for a Hall of Fame induction this year. There has been a lot of talk about the induction in the past week.

Furthermore, it was noted that a number of Steiner family members are scheduled to travel to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Bron Breakker, Rick’s son, is rumored to challenge new WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler at NXT Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania Saturday, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.

There’s been some speculation on Batista’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, but that likely will not be happening this year. WWE originally had The Animal scheduled for the 2020 Class, but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then announced that the 2020 Class would be inducted along with the 2021 Class last year, but Batista was removed from the list, and he later announced that he could not make the event due to previous obligations. He confirmed that WWE honored his request to induct him at a future ceremony.

Batista is expected to be in Dallas for The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction next month, but word now is that he likely will not be inducted until WrestleMania 39 Weekend from Los Angeles.