Backstage News On The 2024 ROH Final Battle PPV Main Event

All Elite Wrestling will hold the 2024 ROH Final Battle PPV event on Friday, December 20th, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. As previously revealed by AEW President Tony Khan, the show will feature a double main event: ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho will defend his title against Matt Cardona, and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Billie Starkz.

According to Fightful Select, the Women’s World Championship Match between Athena and Starkz will be headlining this Friday’s ROH Final Battle 2024 PPV, which was also confirmed by Athena herself during an interview with Denise Salcedo.