Backstage News On The 946, Original Creative Plans For Carmelo Hayes Revealed

WWE officials are reportedly extremely pleased with the early success of The 946, with the faction said to have exceeded expectations since arriving on the main roster. New backstage details have also emerged regarding Carmelo Hayes’ addition to the group and an alternative creative direction that was previously considered for the former NXT Champion.

According to False Finish HQ, WWE has been particularly impressed with the presentation of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, who have quickly established themselves as a dominant force on television.

The faction has been involved in an increasingly violent rivalry with The Bloodline, carrying out several major attacks in recent weeks.

Among the group’s most notable actions have been running over Jacob Fatu with a vehicle, leaving Jimmy and Jey Uso bloodied, and kidnapping Solo Sikoa.

The 946 continued its momentum during the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, Louisiana, when Carmelo Hayes made his surprise return as the faction’s newest member.

Hayes appeared during the closing moments of the six-man tag team main event involving Keys, Nima and Price against Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

After interfering in the match, Hayes joined his new allies in a post-match assault on The Bloodline, officially confirming his association with the group.

According to previous reports, Keys personally pushed for Hayes to join The 946, although another source indicated that the former NXT Champion had been earmarked for the faction as early as July.

Hayes had been absent from WWE programming since August 14, when he faced Baron Corbin in a match that concluded his pursuit of the United States Championship.

His extended absence prompted speculation about his future, particularly after he changed his X profile picture to an entirely black image shortly before returning to Raw.

However, Hayes’ involvement with The 946 was reportedly not the only creative direction WWE had considered.

According to the latest backstage information, an earlier idea would have seen Hayes defeat longtime friend and rival Trick Williams to capture the United States Championship for a second time.

That direction ultimately did not materialize, with WWE instead moving forward with plans to introduce Hayes as a member of The 946.

Regardless of which storyline was selected, Hayes was reportedly always expected to receive another significant push upon returning to television.

With WWE officials said to be highly satisfied with the faction’s progress, Hayes’ addition gives The 946 another established performer as its rivalry with The Bloodline continues.

The reported backstage reaction suggests that the group has made a strong impression on WWE management, although its longer-term creative direction has not been publicly confirmed.