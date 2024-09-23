Backstage News On The Absence Of Shinsuke Nakamura

After Bash in Berlin, WWE started preparing for Bad Blood on October 5th. However, one star who has not been seen in months is not among their plans for the upcoming PLE.

That star is Shinsuke Nakamura, who has not worked a television match since April 22nd, when he defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw. Since then, he has worked dark and house show matches. He last worked the European tour in late August, prior to Bash’s appearance in Berlin.

At these events, he worked fatal four-way matches with Ludwig Kaiser and Ilja Dragunov before losing to LA Knight for the US Championship. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated in a Q&A that WWE simply not using Nakamura.

He stated, “He is healthy. He is fine. He was working WWE overseas tours, but just not being used at the moment.”