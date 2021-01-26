Backstage News On The Advance WWE Royal Rumble Reveals

WWE decided to have Edge announce his entry into the men’s Royal Rumble match on WWE RAW as a way to generate buzz and get lapsed fans interested in watching the PPV, Fightful Select is reporting. The belief is that if the PPV had live fans in attendance, Edge would’ve likely returned as a surprise instead.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will be announcing the #30 entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble and the first two entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble on WWE Backstage this Saturday night. Fightful is also reporting that this is simply being done to boost viewership for FOX.