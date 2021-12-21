Backstage News On The AJ Styles and Omos Tag Team Being Split Up

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AJ Styles and Omos tag team was broken up during the December 20th 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

WrestleVotes reported the following about the split:

“If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events.”

It was reported back in October that WWE had considered splitting AJ Styles and Omos up during the 2021 Draft but there was concern about it being too soon for Omos to be on his own.

A match between AJ Styles and Omos is currently scheduled for next week’s RAW in Detroit, MI.