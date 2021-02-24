Backstage News On The Big Show Leaving WWE For AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced that The Big Show (Paul Wight) signed a multi-year contract with the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Big Show’s contract with WWE expired last month and the two sides were unable to come to financial terms on a new deal. Big Show made his final WWE appearance on RAW Legends Night and was recently moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website. Johnson also stated the following:

“One source stated that Wight was very open that night about his unhappiness about the situation.”

While Big Show will doing commentary for AEW, Johnson added that “one has to think it’s just a matter of time before he enters the ring.”