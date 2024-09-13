Backstage News On The Bloodline Appearing On WWE NXT

The Bloodline made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, where they got involved in a tag team match.

WWE announced that The Street Profits would replace the Rascalz on Monday evening. Trey Miguel had to undergo unexpected minor surgery on Sunday and was removed from the bout.

Tama Tonga, Loa, and Fatu ambushed both teams during the match, resulting in a no-contest. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that The Bloodline appeared because WWE did not want the Street Profits to lose and would not change the titles.

Meltzer stated, “The decision to have the three be involved in the finish was made when the decision was made to put the Street Profits in the match. There had been talk of having the three do a run-in on NXT even before Miguel & Wentz pulled out, but it wasn’t finalized until they needed a way to get out of the finish there.”

It was added that WWE wants to get the word out before moving to the CW that any main roster star could appear unannounced or announced.