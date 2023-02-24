Backstage News On The Contract Status Of The Hex And Impact Wrestling

The Hex have recently returned to Impact Wrestling, but they are not currently under contract.

The Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz will be challenged by Marti Belle and Allysin Kay at No Surrender this weekend after making a recent return to Impact. Their contract status has been the subject of much speculation, as they are still actively working with the NWA while booked in a title program with Impact.

The Hex are still considered to be free agents and are not bound by exclusive contracts, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

As we saw with Deonna Purrazzo a few years ago, with the current Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, and with the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie, Impact hasn’t been afraid to book non-contracted talent to win titles, but there’s no word yet on whether there are plans for a title change at No Surrender.

Impact is still very open to booking talent who are not signed to full-time or any kind of contract.

Kay will compete against Valkyrie on tonight’s Impact.

