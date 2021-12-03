Backstage News On The Contracts Of Several Original AEW Stars

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Young Bucks recently signed new AEW contracts as several deals that were made at the launch of AEW were on the verge of expiring.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had more details regarding the contracts:

“The first contract both signed which started on January 1, 2019, which was a three-year deal, ending on December 31, 2021. The original contract also gave Tony Khan the option for two more years, which included a raise both of those years, which he picked up, so the new deal is through December 31, 2023.”

Meltzer added that Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Adam Page, and Chris Jericho all signed similar contracts as the Young Bucks when AEW started. While it hasn’t been confirmed, the belief is that all of them will have their contracts renewed and “many of them” already have.