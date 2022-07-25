Backstage News on the Current Situation With Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman’s WWE future has generated a lot of speculation due to reports from over ten years ago about Stephanie McMahon and Heyman arguing while he was working there in the middle of the 2000s. Wade Keller of PWTorchVIP.com noted that they now actually get along.

Regarding Heyman, he stated the following, “He ran ECW, he revolutionized the wrestling industry. Without him there is no Attitude Era, I don’t think. And then he has worked with WWE and he butted heads with Stephanie McMahon. As I’ve talked about in recent months, it seems like to people that have seen them that Heyman and Stephanie get along. You know like, genuinely, there’s a chemistry and a dynamic between them that’s very positive. And that’s very different than you know, 15-20 years ago. So, Heyman is someone to watch. He’s really, really smart. And he is a wrestling guy.”

The relationship between Paul Heyman and Nick Khan is not well known. Keller said, “I’ve often wondered if he and Nick Khan have gotten close. I don’t know how Nick Khan would feel equipped to deal with Paul Heyman given what he might hear about Paul Heyman over the decades, but Paul is not the same person he was 15-20 years ago. People say how him having kids really changed him and just growing up and maturing and now he’s the type who more scoffs at people who are like him — He scoffs at people who are like him at the age that they’re at now, more than being like them, if that makes sense. So you know, Paul is somebody to watch too. He’s so smart and he’s so connected to big names [such as] Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey [and] Roman Reigns. So depending on how things shake out, Triple H and Stephanie may be leaning on Paul, and he could be in their inner circle. And that would be quite a powerful trio of people who could take WWE into the next era on the wrestling side, Nick on the business side, and then Stephanie, Paul and Paul…So that’s something to watch.

Bruce Prichard presently oversees the creative side of things, but if that position were to change, Heyman would undoubtedly be a candidate. This is especially true given the praise Heyman received for the work he was able to produce for Raw last time around, despite many constraints.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)