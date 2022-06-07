Backstage News on The Dirty Dawgs vs. Omos and MVP Feud

Omos and MVP began a new rivalry with The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode – on Monday’s WWE RAW, and there’s a reason for the new feud.

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW in revenge for Alexander’s interference in the battle at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which saw Bobby Lashley defeat Omos and MVP in a handicap match. Following the victory on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed a returning Roode and Ziggler on the platform near the stage, as Omos and MVP exited. The Dirty Dawgs announced their return to RAW, but MVP soon cut them off by grabbing the mic and yelling at the two returning Superstars. Ziggler then superkicked MVP off the platform and into the arms of Omos down below. The segment concluded with Omos and MVP chasing The Dirty Dawgs backstage.

According to an update on F4Wonline.com, Omos has been working closely with Roode behind the scenes. The up-and-coming Omos was matched with veteran Roode in order to give Omos more in-ring experience with good wrestlers.

This is why the conflict started on RAW Monday night, and why Omos was recently paired with MVP. WWE officials had been interested in Omos for some time, with intentions to finally push him dating back months, before he split from AJ Styles.

Roode returned to in-ring action at a WWE live event in late May, working as a babyface with his “Glorious” persona. In each of the encounters, he was defeated by Veer Mahaan. Ziggler made his first appearance on RAW since losing the WWE NXT Title to Bron Breakker on the April 4 post-WrestleMania 38 edition. Roode has also been off TV since then, with his most recent appearance being the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1 SmackDown.

There has been no indication on what will happen next in the Omos and MVP vs. Dirty Dawgs feud, but we will keep you updated. It’ll be interesting to see if Roode and Ziggler can function as full-fledged babyfaces for this show.

