Backstage News On The Elite Signing New AEW Contracts, Tony Khan Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Elite’s Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page will remain with AEW after signing new contracts.

Sports Illustrated confirmed in an update that all four wrestlers signed multi-year contracts. The length of the deals was not specified.

Omega and The Young Bucks will also continue to serve as Executive Vice Presidents for the company. They have held that position since AEW’s launch in 2019.

In regards to how much interest WWE had in The Elite, Fightful Select reports, “Numerous sources within WWE indicated that they would have had interest in any and all members of the group. There were some people within WWE that felt like they stood a chance at potentially landing the group, but serious talks were never engaged as far as we know.”

One of the contracts is thought to be “at least four years” in length, though this has not been confirmed, and all of the deals were reportedly finalized in the last few weeks.

Now that the Young Bucks are staying with AEW, there is some “movement” in having them face FTR in another match, though no word on any potential storyline involving The Elite and CM Punk.

AEW President, CEO, Head of Creative, and General Manager Tony Khan commented on The Elite’s re-signing.

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” Khan said. “Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day. Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.”