Backstage News on The Elite vs. Death Triangle Match 7 Nearly Being Pulled

The Elite, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks competed against Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Tag Team Titles in a best-of-seven series that lasted several weeks.

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite concluded with a ladder match, in which The Elite emerged victorious. However, the match almost did not take place as planned.

The Young Bucks revealed on the latest episode of BTE that the build-up to the match was extremely stressful. Matt Jackson joked that he might not be able to tell the story in detail.

The match almost didn’t happen, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer daily update, because one of the participants had visa issues.

“The issue was that one of the wrestlers in the match had a visa issue, and they didn’t know until Tuesday night if the Game Seven match would take place. But the issue was cleared up on Tuesday,” Meltzer wrote.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio:

Alvarez: “Word got out. There was a visa issue in match 7 of the best of seven. It almost didn’t take place. It didn’t get figured out until late in the day.”

Meltzer: “I thought Tuesday night. Late Tuesday night, maybe.”

Alvarez: “It was not until late that it all got figured out.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, they didn’t know if they would be able to do that match or delay it after all that advertising.”

