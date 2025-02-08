Backstage News On The End Of Blair Davenport’s Run With WWE

Over the weekend, WWE parted ways with multiple wrestlers, including Blair Davenport. Interestingly, just last month, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com reported that Davenport was being discussed for more WWE television time as part of SmackDown’s rumored expansion to three hours.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided additional insight into the situation on Twitter/X, stating:

“Sources within WWE creative spoke with @FightfulSelect and indicated that there were no substantial creative plans for Blair Davenport until mid-January. She was pitched to join Chelsea Green and Piper Niven’s group, and there was movement on that front, but didn’t happen.”

Sapp also addressed the rumors about Davenport potentially benefiting from SmackDown’s expanded format, noting:

“When we asked about rumors that she was to be featured more when Smackdown moved to three hours, we were just told it was a safe assumption that anyone would be featured more. However, there were no plans for that at that point.”

This suggests that while there may have been discussions about incorporating Davenport into new storylines, WWE’s creative team never finalized any long-term plans for her.

With Davenport now a free agent, it remains to be seen where she will land next, but reports indicate that she is expected to receive global interest from various wrestling promotions.