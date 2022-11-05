Backstage News on the Filming of AEW’s New Reality TV Show

This week, AEW began filming their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery.

A camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series, according to a new report from PWInsider. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The series will reportedly focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of AEW as seen through the experiences of several wrestlers, who will serve as the series’ focal point.

There is no word on when the series will premiere or whether it will air on TBS, TNT, or another WBD network. However, a May report indicated that the show might air on TBS.

Back in May, it was reported that WBD sent an e-mail to members of a mailing list to gather input on the potential name of a new AEW series that would premiere on TBS soon. There has been no word on whether any of these names are being considered for the new show, but the following titles have been listed for feedback: AEW: To The Top, AEW: Fight To The Finish, AEW: All Access, AEW: Breakout, AEW: Uprise, AEW: The Climb, AEW: To The Mat, AEW: Road to The Belt, AEW: Friends and Enemies, AEW: On The Ropes, AEW: Grit and Glory.

According to reports, AEW and WBD have been pitching non-wrestling reality shows for quite some time, with Darby Allin filming content for one potential show and other AEW talent filming for sizzle reels. There was interest in Adam Cole, Britt Baker, and Swerve Strickland at one point, but it is unclear whether any of these stars are currently involved with the new series filming.

WBD U.S. Networks Group Chairwoman & Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch told The Hollywood Reporter in October that they were working with AEW to create new content outside of the wrestling ring. Finch discussed how TNT and TBS have one thing in common: incredibly loyal, male-skewing audiences (55% male). They’ve been talking about what they can do on TNT and TBS to keep those male viewers coming back every night, and how they can push those viewers from Monday to Tuesday to Wednesday to Thursday with a more defined brand lens.

Finch was then asked how they plan to achieve this goal. “We really play in the sports space,” she responded. “One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring.”

This is the second AEW reality TV series, following “Rhodes To The Top,” which aired for six episodes beginning in September 2021. The show had an average of 365,000 viewers per episode.