Backstage News On The Final Men’s Team SmackDown Participant For Survivor Series

Big E is scheduled to be the final member announced for the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful Select. Big E is set to be the last member of the team to qualify, but the decision to add him to the team was made several weeks back. There was a plan for his qualifying match to air on the November 13 SmackDown episode but it was pulled from that show due to time constraints.

Big E should be officially added to the team on tomorrow’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. The team currently features Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Corbin. Team RAW has Riddle, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus.