Backstage News on The Good Brothers’ Impact Status and Future Plans

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers reportedly extended their contracts with the company, although they are soon expected to return to NJPW.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Impact contracts were expected to expire in mid-July, however Fightful Select now reports that this has changed.

The Good Brothers’ contract with Impact was supposed to end on Sunday, July 17, following this weekend’s Derby City Rumble TV tapings in Kentucky, but as of right now, it appears that they will remain with Impact at least through the rest of the summer.

Gallows & Anderson’s affiliation with NJPW was also made known, at least through Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Although it was stated that Gallows and Anderson might decide to continue with Impact, there has been no official indication on where they will go after their contracts with Impact expire this summer. They’ve worked many NJPW shows over the past year in addition to a few AEW dates, and they apparently have interest from at least two more companies.

In April 2020, Gallows and Anderson were let go by WWE and joined Impact. They signed two-year contracts and made their debut at Slammiversary 2020. They’ve been heavily pushed since then, and they’ve won the Impact World Tag Team Titles three times.

When Gallows and Anderson return for Wrestle Kingdom, it is unknown who they will face off against in NJPW, but we will keep you updated.