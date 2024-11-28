Backstage News On The Hardys’ New Contract With TNA Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) re-signed with the company a little while back.

According to Fightful Select, Matt Hardy was initially brought into TNA for several appearances but decided to stay after Jeff Hardy joined him. The Hardys, whose new deal with the company is for a year, were not officially under contract with TNA until recently despite being the champions.

The report also noted that The Hardys’ new deal with TNA allows them to continue working in the company while also taking independent bookings. TNA’s approach to contracts has evolved over the past year. Under the previous deal, many talents were required to sign contracts to appear, but the policy has since been changed.