Backstage News on the Huge Success of WWE Money in the Bank

An internal memo praising the successes of Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event reportedly reached WWE executives.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE executives got an update this week that highlighted the following points:

– The Money In the Bank event on Saturday attracted the highest number of viewers ever.

– The MGM Grand Garden Arena’s performance on Saturday attracted the second-highest attendance in Money In the Bank history.

– Sales of merchandise increased by 95% from the 2021 Money In the Bank event, the highest in the event’s history.

