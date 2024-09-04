Backstage News On The Internal Reaction To Joe Tessitore’s WWE Raw Debut

Joe Tessitore made his WWE Raw debut as the lead announcer on this week’s episode, and most fans praised his performance.

Tessitore worked with color commentator Wade Barrett. He is expected to join SmackDown, with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee taking over Raw duties when the show moves to Netflix in January.

Tessitore has previously covered NFL Monday Night Football and College Football Playoff games. He was hired by WWE President Nick Khan, who has high expectations for the announcer.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding Tessitore’s debut, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, and people they spoke with acknowledged there would be growing pains and bumps in the road with the transition.

It was added that “Word we got after the show was that WWE were satisfied with how things went, and though Tessitore sounded great on the air.”