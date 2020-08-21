Backstage News On The Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland Match On NXT

As PWMania.com previously reported, Johnny Gargano suffered an injury scare during his match with Ridge Holland on this week’s NXT broadcast. The spot took place last week at the TV tapings and aired last night. During the spot, he was dropped on his head. Once WWE doctors, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels came out to check on him, the match wound up being restarted.

According to Dave Meltzer, the reason WWE used the footage was because it “looked devastating” and Gargano ended up being okay in the end. With that being said, Gargano is doing okay but wasn’t “totally fine” when it happened.

As you’d expect, there was some heavy editing that needed to be made. The company edited the match up until the spot. They then edited in the second part of the match. There was a commercial break that took place immediately after Gargano was dropped on his head so that is likely where the first match ended and the second began.