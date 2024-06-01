Backstage News On The Minimum Yearly Salary For WWE Main Roster Talents

WWE is the hottest it has ever been in the history of the company with business being more profitable than ever and that includes ticket sales in TV and PLEs as well as television media rights. WWE would also hold more international PLEs due to their recent successes and they look to improve the business even more.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that with all of the WWE’s massive success, the minimum yearly salary a WWE main roster talent makes is $350,000. This means that we can see more stars coming into the company down the line.