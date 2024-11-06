Backstage News On The New Day’s Upcoming 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

As PWMania.com previously reported, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce approached WWE veterans The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) shortly following last Monday’s post-Crown Jewel episode of RAW and revealed the company will be holding a future episode of the show entirely dedicated to the veterans in celebration of their 10th year in the company and the wrestling business.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE filmed a ton of content from their new Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E several weeks ago.

Some of the material filmed included The New Day celebrating and tossing ice cream to WWE staff members who were in different areas of the HQ’s main area.