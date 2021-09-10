Backstage News On The New Era of WWE NXT Starting On September 14th 2021

A new chapter in the history of the WWE NXT brand will begin on the September 14th 2021 episode. According to Fightful Select, there have been several talent that asked management about plans but weren’t really given much in the way of answers.

Fightful noted that “one of the few details provided in recent weeks was that NXT specifically was hoping to have ‘more characters,’ although that appeared to be in a broad sense.”

In regards to the look of the show, Fightful stated that they have “spoken to multiple sources who said that the changes physically look to be an improvement, and appear to be a much scaled down version of main roster TV sets to some degree.”

It was also noted that there were talent not aware of Triple H’s recent medical procedure until it was made public. At this time, there is said to be uncertainty about who will be running NXT while Triple H is recovering.